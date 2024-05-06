FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes all set to join Mumbai City FC on a free transfer: Reports

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes is all set to join Mumbai City FC on a free transfer, according to IFTWC - Indian Football. He has already represented Mumbai City FC having begun his ISL journey with them in 2015 during which he featured in just two matches throughout the season.

Joining the Gaurs as a 22-year-old in July 2017, Brandon went on to establish himself as one of the pivotal members of the set-up over the years. He was a part of the victorious FC Goa squad that clinched the 2019 Indian Super Cup, the 2019-20 ISL League Winners' Shield, and the 2021 Durand Cup.

During his tenure with FC Goa, Brandon Fernandes scored 17 goals and made 31 assists in 130 matches. In the 2023-24 edition of the ISL, the club captain played a crucial role in his team's semi-final finish where they lost to the eventual Cup Trophy winners, Mumbai City FC. In the 20 matches he played throughout the ISL 2023-24 season, the 29-year-old scored three goals and provided four assists.

This includes the crucial strikes against Chennaiyin FC in the playoffs knockout fixture and in the semi-final first leg against Petr Kratky's men. Given his exploits in the midfield, ISL experience, proven credentials, local connection, and long association with the club, Brandon's departure will be a major loss for FC Goa.

Yet another memorable season of Indian Football for Mumbai City FC

Last season's ISL League Shield Winners continued their excellent run in the 2023-24 season of Indian football as well. A quarter-final finish at the 2023 Durand Cup was followed by a semi-final run in the 2024 Indian Super Cup.

Despite a managerial change mid-season, the Islanders maintained their momentum and came close to successfully defending their League Winners' Shield before agonizingly losing the deciding game by a 1-2 margin against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata.

Nevertheless, they defeated the same opponent at the very same venue on Saturday, May 4, in the 2023-24 ISL final to claim their second ISL Cup Trophy and end the memorable campaign on a winning note.