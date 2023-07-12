FC Goa secures the signing of Spanish Defender Odei Onaindia for the 2023-24 Season

FC Goa has successfully completed the signing of Spanish footballer Odei Onaindia, solidifying their defensive lineup for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

A seasoned center-back, Onaindia has agreed to a one-year deal with the Gaurs, marking his return to Indian football after previously playing for Hyderabad FC. He will also reunite with his former coach Manolo Marquez.

Odei began his football journey with Lekeitio FT before progressing to Athletic Bilbao's academy. After playing for various lower-division Spanish clubs, he joined CD Mirandes and played a vital role in their promotion to the Segunda Division. In 2020, he made his first international move to Hyderabad FC.

Onaindia's familiarity with Indian football and his exceptional performances in the past makes him a valuable asset for Goa. Having faced the Gaurs on the pitch, he recognizes their competitiveness and anticipates a fruitful season ahead of him.

Commenting on his decision to join FC Goa, Onaindia remarked:

"I'm thrilled about my opportunity with FC Goa. Having played against them for two seasons now, I'm aware of how the team has always been competitive and tough to face."

Director of football Ravi Puskur expressed his enthusiasm for the new signing, acknowledging Onaindia as one of the standout center-backs in the Indian Super League (ISL) in recent years. Puskur highlighted Onaindia's tactical understanding and ability to lead, stating:

"His presence will undoubtedly help us create a strong defensive unit. His potential partnership with Sandesh holds a lot of promise for our future success as we aim to build a strong defensive unit to compete for top honors this season."

Solidifying FC Goa's defense: Odei Onaindia and Sandesh Jhingan to lead the way

The Goa-based side has made a significant defensive upgrade with the addition of Spanish defender Odei Onaindia. His arrival bolsters the team's backline and sets the stage for a strong 2023-24 season.

Onaindia's commanding presence, defensive expertise, and leadership qualities make him an invaluable asset alongside fellow defender Sandesh Jhingan.

The Spaniard's impressive defensive statistics further illustrate his excellence. With a remarkable passing accuracy of 80.96%, he demonstrates his ability to distribute the ball effectively.

Additionally, his average of 1.80 tackles, 1.32 interceptions, 4.24 clearances, and 1.63 blocks per game highlight his contributions in thwarting opposition attacks. Together, Onaindia and Jhingan could establish themselves as one of the league's premier defensive pairs.

FC Goa's strategic approach in the transfer market, combined with the appointment of head coach Manolo Marquez, signifies a transformative phase for the club.

Onaindia's addition not only enhances their defensive strength but also reflects their commitment to challenging for top honors. FC Goa fans will be excited ahead of the new season, with a formidable defensive partnership at the heart of the team's pursuit of success.

