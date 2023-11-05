Gokulam Kerala FC trounce NEROCA FC to register their first win of the season | I-League 2023-24

Gokulam Kerala FC exploded in their I-League game against NEROCA FC as they scored four goals to record their first win of the season.

Gokulam Kerala and NEROCA FC locked horns in the I-League 2023-24 on Sunday (November 5) evening at the EMS Stadium, Kerala, as both teams were looking to open their account this season.

Gokulam Kerala went on the attack right from the kickoff and didn't allow NEROCA FC to find their feet. In the 28th minute, Nili broke the deadlock as he calmly slotted past Soram Anganba to open the account for Gokulam Kerala.

NEROCA FC tried to find an equalizer but were under relentless pressure from Gokulam Kerala, who were searching for the second goal. The scoreline read 1-0 for the home side at halftime.

Gokulam Kerala came out with the same intent during the second half as well. Striker Alex Sanchez scored a goal within three minutes to double their lead.

Gokulam Kerala complete 4-1 routing of NEROCA FC

After scoring the two goals, Gokulam Kerala decided to sit back to defend their lead. They were solid at the back for most of the second half before David Simbo got one goal back for NEROCA FC in the 83rd minute.

However, Gokulam Kerala didn't allow NEROCA FC to grow back into the game as Emmanuel Justine restored their two-goal advantage just two minutes after conceding.

The party didn't end for Gokulam Kerala as Alex Sanchez converted a penalty in the 88th minute to complete his brace. In the end, Gokulam Kerala routed NEROCA FC 4-1 to register their first win of the season and climb to third in the league table.

Gokulam Kerala will now face Rajasthan FC in their next I-League game on Thursday, November 9. Meanwhile, NEROCA FC will search for their first win of the season against Shillong Lajong on Thursday in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture.