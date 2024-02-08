"In front of our supporters, we can keep our momentum going" - Odisha FC coach Sergio Lobera ahead of marquee clash with FC Goa | ISL 2023-24

Odisha FC take on FC Goa in a crucial top-of-the-table Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday, February 9. The top two teams on the table have their eyes set on the Indian Super League Shield.

Odisha are currently atop the standings with 30 points in 14 games whereas Goa are second with 27 points in 11 matches.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Odisha coach Sergio Lobera claimed that his team were ready for the challenge lying in front of them.

"This is our target- to get all three points and stay on top of the table. We are in a very good position. Maybe they are feeling the pressure. If we can win the game, we can take all three points and bring in a lead of six points over them. They are very competitive, but we need to follow what we did against them in the Super Cup. Hopefully, with our style, in front of our supporters, we can keep our momentum going," said Lobera.

Lobera was aware that although his team lost the reverse league fixture 2-3 earlier this season, they got their revenge over Goa with a 3-2 win in the recently concluded Kalinga Super Cup. But he stressed that the upcoming game is 'different'.

"I think every game is different. We need to focus on the game tomorrow. Yes, we got a good result against them in the Super Cup, but as I said, every scenario is different and every game is different," he added.

"We are ready for the big challenges coming our way" - Sergio Lobera

Lobera has coached FC Goa and Mumbai City in the past. (OFC Media)

The Spaniard, who has coached FC Goa and Mumbai City in the past, was informed of Goa head coach Manolo Marquez's comments that the ISL table was unpredictable and could change in a short period.

Lobera agreed with Marquez and said that his team had shown great mentality to recover from their defeat in the final of the Super Cup to East Bengal.

"I agree with him. Anything can happen in the league table. It is indeed unpredictable. When we play three games in one week, everything can change in a short time. We need to work hard and make sure that such situations don't affect us. It was tough to lose the Super Cup final at home, but my players showed a strong mentality to start the second phase of the ISL against Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad. We are ready for the big challenges coming our way," said Lobera.

When asked if the Kalinga Warriors had their entire squad fit and ready for the game against the Gaurs, the 47-year-old replied in the affirmative.

"The squad is ready. We are playing with a full squad. We do not have any injuries or suspensions. We have to recover quickly and give the players the time to express themselves on the pitch. We have a gap of fifteen days but then we play three games in a short period of time. But we cannot complain. We need to accept the situation. It is a big challenge for us," he signed off.