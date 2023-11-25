Leaders Meet: India - Top 4 football minds to discuss global fanbase and India's growth narrative

FIFA, Premier League, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur are set to attend the Leaders Meet: India, which is scheduled to take place in Bangalore on November 29 and 30.

The growth of football in India and how the country can become a powerhouse in the sport will be one of the major points of discussion in the meeting.

Cricket has been the most popular sport in India over the years, but other sports have started to gradually make an impact. Captain Sunil Chhetri has played a crucial role in making football a popular sport in India.

FIFA plays a big part in making sure that football is among the most popular global sports. The World Cup that took place in Qatar in 2022 garnered 211 million unique users on FIFA+ and 190 million views on match recaps.

Ms. Charlotte Burr, FIFA’s Director of Strategy for Corporate Development and Digital, will talk about India as a big market for football.

Premier League clubs to share their views

The Premier League is one of the most popular tournaments around the world and the annual TV audience of the championship is 4.7 billion. Fantasy users for the Premier League attracted 11.4 million participants last season all around the world.

Mr. Will Brass, the Chief Commercial Officer of the Premier League, will be sharing his views on the prospects of India being a focal point for the growth of football.

Ellie Norman will represent Manchester United as the club’s Chief Communications Officer. In the 2023-24 season, the club had crowds of around 73,488 at the Old Trafford.

Mr Scott Munn will be speaking for the Tottenham Hotspur, being the club’s Chief Football Officer. Along with the United, the club enjoys a strong base, especially in Korea, where 12 million of the country’s fans support the game.