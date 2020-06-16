Odisha FC signs midfielder Thoiba Singh

Odisha FC signs 17-year-old Manipur-born Footballer, Thoiba Singh Moirangthem ahead of ISL

Thoiba Singh is a central midfielder and is the youngest player to score a goal in the AFC Cup last year

Bhubaneswar; 16th June 2020: Odisha FC is delighted to announce the signing of Indian youngster Thoiba Singh Moirangthem ahead of the seventh edition of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The 17-year-old central midfielder has been roped in for three years by the Bhubaneshwar-based club.

The Manipur-born footballer has played for India at the age-group competitions and was with I-League team Minerva Punjab FC for last two seasons. He had also become the youngest player to score a goal in the AFC Cup last year while playing for the Punjab side.

Speaking about the new signing, OFC President Mr. Rohan Sharma stated, "Thoiba is a very exciting and versatile player and I am really happy we were able to bring him in the squad this year. Though he is extremely young, he is a player who has been able to get minutes in the I-League as well as in the age-group competitions for India. He will have a good mentor in Vinit who can help him mature and grow as per the club's ideologies. He has an extremely high ceiling and hopefully, this year he finds his feet to develop into a better player for the future."

Expressing his delight, Thoiba said, "Can't wait to get started with Odisha FC and make my mark in the ISL and possibly get into the national team. I am excited to be a part of a strong core of young Indian players and I am sure I will be learning and improving daily at Odisha FC."