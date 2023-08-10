Punjab FC will look to bounce back from their opening-day loss to Mohun Bagan when they take on the Bangladesh Army at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Thursday, August 10. The Bangladesh Army Football Team, on the other hand, will be cautiously optimistic about grabbing a point or more after their heroic 2-2 draw against East Bengal.

Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis has three foreigners on his hands in Kiran Limbu, Luka Majcen, and Juan Mera. All three were part of the squad that suffered a 2-0 loss against Bagan, the current ISL champions.

Vergetis will be looking to his European duo to create chances and score against the Bangladesh Army, something that they failed to do in the last game.

Bangladesh Army's late goals against the Red and Gold Brigade in their last match will be a massive confidence booster for the team. Despite East Bengal playing with only 10 men, the Bangladeshi outfit demonstrated an organized press and lethal finishing in the box.

They will fancy their chances against a Punjab side that was suboptimal in their attacking third and prone to mistakes in the backline against Bagan.

However, with so many ISL clubs routing other teams, Vergetis' side is eagerly looking to join the party, as they continue their preparations for their debut ISL season.

Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT, Group A, Durand Cup.

Date and Time: Thursday, August 10, 6.00 pm.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT: Telecast Details

The Durand Cup match between Punjab FC and BAFT will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6.00 pm IST on Thursday.

Punjab FC vs Bangladesh Army FT: Live Streaming Details

The game between the Punjab FC and Bangladesh Army can also be streamed on Sony Liv from 6.00 pm IST on Thursday.