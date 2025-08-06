RLL team manager describes when “you can't make a team” despite top talent as he shares how things work at CGR

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing team has been quite consistent with their appearances in the fast six. However, the team has often failed to convert the strong qualifying into a stronger finish on Sundays.

So far this season, the team has made eight appearances in the fast six, four of which are by RLL team veteran Graham Rahal, followed by Louis Foster with three appearances and one appearance by Devlin DeFrancesco. The team is yet to figure out how to finish consistently in the top ten in the few races left this season, with the help of their engineering group.

While talking to RACER, RLL team manager Grant Weaver spoke about the importance of working together as a team to achieve the desired results. He said:

"You can add star players, but if they don’t have teammates that want to work with them, you can't make a team. So it's us trying to dig deep and work as a team, three different cars and teams, but having them work together, collaborate."

"When I was at Ganassi, having the engineering all at one table, so everybody's talking, everybody knows what's going on, is important so all the cars know what’s going on with each other and can improve together. They’re all part of the jigsaw puzzle together. So now it's squeezing the grapes so that we make the best wine,” he added.

Grant Weaver moved to the RLL Racing team earlier this year during the off-season, bringing 25 years of experience from the Chip Ganassi Racing team. The team also signed former IndyCar president Jay Frye back in February, who is currently serving as the team president.

RLL driver reflects on his iconic Mid-Ohio win

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal looked back at his iconic 2015 Honda Indy 200 Mid-Ohio win. The 36-year-old had started the race in thirteenth and slowly made his way up the grid to win the race.

He also benefited from the late caution thrown at him, as he had pitted two laps earlier and was hunting down Justin Wilson in second place. After his rivals pitted, Rahal found himself in the clean air and was able to hold on to the lead to take home the win.

While looking back on his 2015 Honda Indy 200 win, the RLL Racing driver detailed the memories from that day. He said (via IndyCar on YouTube)

"Clearly, my best memory is 2015, you know, winning at home. Other than winning the Indy 500, it is probably going to be the single most important day or special day, in my racing career." (0:20 onwards)

"But each and every year, it's a great opportunity to go back with my kids. Typically, my entire Rahal family get together there at Mid-Ohio. So it's just a great place for us. Brings back a lot of memories of why we fell in love with racing and IndyCar racing in particular, and why we still do it to this day."

This race victory had also helped Graham Rahal close the gap to Juan Pablo Montoya in the drivers' championship to 9 points. However, the RLL Racing driver had two bad races in the final races of the season, which made him finish in fourth place in the Championship.

