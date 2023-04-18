Erykah Badu Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Erykah Badu has announced that she will embark on a 25-city US tour starting on June 11, 2023. Named Unfollow Me, it will feature Yasiin Bey, also known as Mos Def, as a supporting act. The tour will take her throughout America, including major cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Diego, and others.

Tickets for Erykah Badu's Unfollow Me tour will be available for purchase, starting Thursday, April 20, at 2:22 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. However, prices can vary according to demand and availability.

Erykah Badu's Unfollow Me tour will begin in San Antonio and end in Dallas

Erykah Badu's tour will kick off her month-long scheduled event with her show in San Antonio, which is scheduled to take place on June 11, 2023. After visiting several cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up her tour with a show in Dallas on July 23, 2023.

The following are the complete dates and venues for Erykah Badu's tour:

June 11, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

June 13, 2023 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

June 15, 2023 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

June 16, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Michelob Ultra Arena

June 17, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

June 20, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

June 21, 2023 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

June 23, 2023 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater

June 26, 2023 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

June 28, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

June 30, 2023 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

July 01, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

July 02, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

July 07, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

July 08, 2023 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

July 09, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 11, 2023 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

July 12, 2023 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena

July 13, 2023 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena

July 15, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 16, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

July 18, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

July 19, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at the BJCC

July 21, 2023 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

July 23, 2023 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Erykah Badu was named the 100 Greatest Singers of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine

Erykah Badu is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress. She first gained national recognition in 1997 with her debut album Baduizm. The album was released on February 11, 1997, and became an instant hit.

The album was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA, and it earned Erykah Badu two Grammy Awards for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Album. Her debut single, On & On from Baduizm, peaked at number 12 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song also won a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance in 1998.

Since her debut, Erykah Badu has released several other successful albums, including Mama's Gun (2000), Worldwide Underground (2003), New Amerykah Part One (4th World War) (2008), and New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) (2010).

In addition to her music career, she has also appeared in several films and television shows, including The Cider House Rules, Blues Brothers 2000, and Black Dynamite.

Throughout her career, Badu has received several awards and recognitions, including four Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, and a BET Award. She has also been named one of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time by Rolling Stone magazine.

