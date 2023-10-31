Everything to know about Walmart's Virtual Try-On Tool for beauty shoppers

Walmart has collaborated with Perfect Corp., the augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI) beauty and fashion technology solutions provider, to launch a makeup virtual try-on experience on Walmart’s iOS app, as per a press release. This new feature on the retailer’s app aims to enhance the shopping journey of customers by allowing users to try on lip shades, eyeshadows, bronzers, blush, and other makeup products.

With the help of this new feature, shoppers can try on over 1400 products from the retailer’s assortment of products, spanning brands like e.l.f. Cosmetics, Maybelline, Revlon, and Covergirl. The new iOS app features Perfect Face’s AI deep learning technology to develop augmented reality-powered makeup filters for consumers.

Perfect’s CEO and Founder, Alice Chang, commented on the collaboration by stating:

“As beauty customers turn to retailers for personalized advice and product recommendations, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Walmart to build an enhanced try-on experience with cutting-edge AI and AR technology."

Additionally, this initiative removes the need for physical product sample testing, leading to a reduction in product waste and its negative impact on the environment.

Walmart's Virtual Try-On Tool helps consumers avail of an interactive and immersive makeup shopping experience

Walmart is popular as a retail platform for its low prices. The platform offers slashed prices without compromising on the quality or variety of beauty brands, while simultaneously providing customers with full value for their purchases.

Perfect Corp., on the other hand, is a leading tech solutions provider in the SaaS AI and AR beauty and fashion domains. It is focused on transforming shopping experiences for consumers by collaborating with empowering platforms to make the digital-first world effective.

The virtual try-on tool is available only for iOS users. One can try over 1200 makeup products from lipsticks to blushes, eyeshadows, bronzers, and see how one can look at themselves through augmented reality.

The products can be tried individually or layered and instantly added to the cart. The virtual try-on tool consists of a slider icon through which one can see the before and after. It also allows one to snap and save a photo with the camera icon or tap on the “i” icon to access the retailer platform's privacy policy.

Additionally, Perfect Corp. has also partnered to introduce a virtual makeup try-on powered by AR technology in collaboration with travel retailer Dufry at airport stores and online. Hence, customers can choose from multiple virtual SKUs available on the standing device to try makeup from fifteen brands.

AI and AR-powered technology will continue to be an essential part of the retail platform, allowing other retailers to engage customers from all over the world and offer customized shopping experiences to all beauty enthusiasts. The features on the virtual try-on app will enhance the retail platform shopping experience for consumers by allowing them to try on lip color, eyeshadow, blush, and bronzer via the app.

In addition to the app, the retail platform has enhanced AI integration at the company, as the retailer recently tested AR and AI features on the website. Integrations include improved search capabilities that have been tested and deployed by Walmart.

With the launch of the new try-on tool for beauty shoppers, the retail platform hopes to help its consumers find the perfect beauty products in real-time. The retail platform aims to enhance the digital shopping experience of users and harness the power of augmented reality and artificial intelligence tools to elevate the overall performance of the Walmart mobile app.

The retail platform’s collaboration with Perfect Corp. allows it to be on par with the upcoming and existing trends in the online shopping segment.

Walmart also has other AR tools, such as the “View in Your Home” feature, which allows users to virtual decorate their interiors before buying furniture.