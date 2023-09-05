Dairy Queen 2023 fall menu: Items, availability, and all you need to know

Dairy Queen recently launched an all-new Blizzard menu to welcome the fall. While the menu includes the classic Pumpkin Pie and Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough flavors, it also introduces customers to an all-new item, the Royal Reese's Fluffernutter blizzard.

The brand launched the menu to pay homage to 1985, the year Blizzards were introduced. To celebrate this, they are offering customers a special 85-cent discount on frozen desserts this September.

The Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard and Pumpkin Pie Blizzard are Blizzards of the Month for September 2023.

It is important to note that the Blizzard Treat menu will only be available for a limited time at participating restaurants across the United States. The new menu was launched on Monday, August 28, and the 85-cent deal will be accessible on the DQ app from September 11 to September 24.

Dairy Queen's 2023 fall blizzard menu includes Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Choco-Dipped Strawberry, and more flavors

With its new menu, the brand is offering customers a wide range of blizzards to choose from. Introducing individuals to the fall-special frozen desserts, the company's website states:

"Fall’s triumphant return ushers in an exciting rotation of seasonal BLIZZARD® Treats, including two major Fan favorites: Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough and classic Pumpkin Pie! And you won’t want to miss OREO® Hot Cocoa, Caramel Fudge Cheesecake, Choco-Dipped Strawberry, REESE's Peanut Butter Cup Pie, and the NEW Royal REESE's Fluffernutter."

Here's some detailed information about the seven blizzards available on the brand's Fall menu:

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard : This item from Dairy Queen combines the brand's famous vanilla soft serve with chewy bits of snickerdoodle cookie dough and cinnamon.

The Pumpkin Pie Blizzard : This item is made with classic vanilla soft serve, authentic pumpkin pie chunks, and nutmeg. It is served with a topping of whipped cream

: This item is made with classic vanilla soft serve, authentic pumpkin pie chunks, and nutmeg. It is served with a topping of whipped cream Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard: This is made with Oreo cookie bits, cocoa fudge, vanilla soft serve, and whipped cream.

This is made with Oreo cookie bits, cocoa fudge, vanilla soft serve, and whipped cream. Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard: This is made with vanilla soft serve, which is combined with cheesecake chunks and fudge-covered salty caramel.

This is made with vanilla soft serve, which is combined with cheesecake chunks and fudge-covered salty caramel. Royal Reese's Fluffernutter: The new Royal Reese's Fluffernutter blizzard combines the classic vanilla soft serve with peanut butter and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. It is then filled with a sweet and creamy marshmallow center.

The new Royal Reese's Fluffernutter blizzard combines the classic vanilla soft serve with peanut butter and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. It is then filled with a sweet and creamy marshmallow center. Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie Blizzard: This is made with the chain's distinctive vanilla soft serve, graham pie crust, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and whipped cream.

This is made with the chain's distinctive vanilla soft serve, graham pie crust, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and whipped cream. Choco-Dipped Strawberry Blizzard: This item from Dairy Queen is created by blending the brand's distinctive vanilla soft serve with bits of chocolate and sweet strawberry topping.

Customers have two weeks this fall between Monday, September 11, and Sunday, September 24, to use the DQ App's exclusive offer and take advantage of the 85-cent deal while it lasts.