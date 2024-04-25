5 Products from Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Proudly brand

Proudly, a brand founded by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union is a baby care-specific brand specially crafted for babies with rich skin tones. The couple is venturing into numerous areas and industries these days, from clothes to ownership take on an NBA team, and the duo is also making a mark in the baby skincare and diapering scene.

In an attempt to set themselves apart from any other baby care brand out there, Wade and Union have worked toward formulas that are designed to be extra nourishing for skin of all shades, especially melanated skin. At Proudly’s 2021 launch, Gabrielle Union shared this on X about the brand:

“[Proudly] is an everyday baby care line created specifically for melanated skin tones. We are truly diverse and representative and couldn’t be prouder about it.”

Disclaimer: This list is curated by the writer. We may have missed out on a few products. Let us know more in the comments.

5 picks from Proudly by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

We have curated the five best products to get from Dwyane Wade and Gab Union’s baby care brand, which includes an all-over balm and body butter that the famed NBA legend offers for a nighttime routine.

All Over Balm

Ultra-Rich Body Butter

Nourishing Hair and Body Oil

Hydrating Baby Lotion

Calming Spray

1) All Over Balm

Dwyane Wade's All Over Balm (Image via Proudly)

All Over Balm is a multi-tasking skincare product in an easy-to-apply balm format. This product can be used to relieve and treat dry spots and flaky skin, as well as soothe irritated and itchy skin. With a plant-based formula, which includes mango butter, calendula flower, and jojoba oil, All Over Balm claims to be hypoallergenic.

It can be applied to any dry patch, including elbows, hands, feet, and knees. It’s also NBA icon-approved, which, as shared by Gab Union in a conversation with New Beauty in 2023, is Dwyane Wade’s secret to glowing skin after a sauna or pool day.

“Let’s be real—Dwayne has his own jar [of Proudly’s All Over Balm].”

Price: $6.00

2) Ultra-Rich Body Butter

Featured in Dwayne Wade’s nighttime skincare routine, this body butter has a plant-based formula that claims to be gentle and moisturizing on the skin, even for babies. It has a four-oil blend—argan oil, jojoba oil, rice bran oil, and sweet almond oil—which is known to give the skin nourishing moisture.

With added shea butter and squalane, this product is supposed to give the skin long-lasting moisture. It also has a natural, gentle scent of sweet vanilla.

Price: $12.99

3) Nourishing Hair and Body Oil

Nourishing Hair and Body Oil (Image via Proudly)

This 2-in-1 oil blend from Dwyane Wade and Gab Union’s brand can be used to nourish both the skin and hair, even the scalp. It has a plant-based formula and lightweight, non-greasy texture, which includes jojoba oil, rosehip oil, and sunflower seed oil. Use it as a pre-bath massage or as the last step in a skincare routine for moisture layering.

Price: $11.99

4) Hydrating Baby Lotion

The formula of this baby lotion is pH-balanced and the consistency is lightweight and non-greasy, which is supposed to moisturize the skin after a bath or at any time of the day when the skin needs an extra boost of moisture. With shea butter, jojoba oil, lavender, and chamomile, it claims to give the skin a soothing effect and long-lasting moisture.

Price: $8.99

5) Calming Spray

A spray to set a calming mood for babies during bedtime, naptime, or when they are being fussy, this product claims to be a “baby whisperer” and can be sprayed on the sheets or their onesies. Its formula is hypoallergenic and dermatologist-approved with natural fragrances from calendula, lavender, chamomile, and coconut water, which also serve as a light moisturizer for dry skin.

Price: $5.99

These are some of the best baby care products to try from Proudly, the skincare brand for kids with melanated skin founded by Dwyane Wade and Gab Union, which includes mom and dad-approved or NBA star-approved skincare products. Interested readers can get these skincare items at the mentioned prices on the official brand website.