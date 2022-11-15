Create
IAWU19 vs IBWU19
Hrishita Niladri Basu
Mahek Pokar
Shweta Sehrawat
Soumya Tiwari
Bidisha Dey
Roshni Kumar
Aishwarya Singh
Soniya Mendhiya
Archana Devi
Hurley Gala
Yashasri
Sonam Yadav
Tithas Sadhu
Jintimani Kalita
Parshavi Chopra
Vaishnavi Sharma
Khushbu Kumari
Shikha Shalot
Soumya Verma
Nandini Kashyap
Gongadi Trisha
Rama Kushwah
Brishti Susanta Majhi
Raghvi Anand Singh Bist
Garima Singh
Ishwari Savkar
Niki Prasad
Chandasi Krishnamurthy
Mithila Vinod
Mannat Kashyap
Parunika Sisodia
Shabnam
Vasuvi Fishta
Najla Noushad
Nirmiti Rane
Match Details
Match
Match 4
Women's Quadrangular U19 T20 Series
Schedule
Date & Time
15 Nov, 01:00 PM IST
Venue
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Overview
Team Stats
Toss yet to take place
Playing XI To be announced
Expert team suggestions
Expert Team 1
captain-icon captain Archana Devi
vice-captain-icon vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat
WK: 1
BAT: 3
AR: 3
BOWL: 4
Players stats in series Stats will be updated (After Toss)
Most Runs
Best Strike Rate
Most Wickets
Best Eco Rate

1.Gongadi Trisha

IBWU19 . BAT

49 Runs

1 Match

2.Shweta Sehrawat

IAWU19 . BAT

47 Runs

1 Match

3.Ishwari Savkar

IBWU19 . ALL

30 Runs

1 Match

4.Niki Prasad

IBWU19 . ALL

22 Runs

1 Match

5.Roshni Kumar

IAWU19 . BAT

19 Runs

1 Match

Team Form (Last 5 Matches)
India A Womens U-19s

W

L

L

W

-

India B Womens U-19s

W

L

W

W

-

