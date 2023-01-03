Be the first one to comment on this story
Tripura
Chandigarh
Draw
1.Sudip Chatterjee
TPURA
. BAT
265
Runs
3 Matches
2.Wriddhiman Saha
TPURA
. WK
231
Runs
3.Sridam Paul
TPURA
. ALL
226
Runs
4.Gaurav Puri
CHR
. BAT
225
Runs
5.Ankit Kaushik
CHR
. ALL
193
Runs
1.Abhijit Sarkar
TPURA
. BOWL
103.70
2.Sankar Paul
77.03
1 Match
63.13
4.Jagjit Singh
CHR
. BOWL
56.48
2 Matches
5.Ajoy Sarkar
53.33
1.Manisankar Murasingh
18
Wkts
2.Ajoy Sarkar
10
Wkts
3.Sandeep Sharma
7
Wkts
4.Abhijit Sarkar
6
Wkts
5.Rajat Dey
4
Wkts
3.03
2.Deepak Khatri
3.04
3 Matches
3.Rohit Dhanda
3.18
4.Rajat Dey
3.27
5.Rana Dutta
3.28
D
L
