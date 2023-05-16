Former boxing world champion claims UFC fighters do not know how to box

There was a time when UFC commentator Joe Rogan appeared on national television to talk about why MMA was superior to boxing. That debate continues to this day. While the gap between boxing and MMA fans has shortened, fans and members of the fight community still have strong opinions on MMA fighters transitioning to pro-boxing, or vice-versa.

The former WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves gave his thoughts on UFC fighters competing in professional boxing once their MMA careers are over. The British former pro-boxer, who competed for 10 years between 2008 and 2018, said that 'UFC fighters do not know how to box'.

Here's what George Groves said when asked about MMA fighters calling out boxers in an interview with Neue Online Casino:

"I mean Froch calls out everything and everyone, he’s up for anything. I don’t think I would advise anyone who wasn’t a fighter to get into a boxing ring with Carl Froch, even at his ripe old age of 45. It’s not going to end well for them. The Nate Diaz fight, I’m not sure because I don’t think I’ve ever seen him fight to be honest. Jake Paul lost to Tommy Fury and I didn’t catch that fight either but Fury’s been in and around boxing his whole life."

"But in general I think these MMA fighters are biting off more than they can chew if they want to step into the boxing ring with real boxers. Froch keeps himself in good nick and he’s still got plenty of fight left in him. In the boxing ring I wouldn’t suggest any YouTubers or people from any other sport getting in the ring. But there’s definitely a chance you might tease Froch out of retirement. You could have one in the ring, then one in the cage, then if it’s 1-1 then maybe play chess for the decider!"

'Saint George' didn't mince his words when responding to the claim that '99% of UFC fighters would eat Gervonte Davis’ bodyshot knockout of Ryan Garcia for breakfast'. Here's what Groves said:

"UFC fighters don’t know how to throw a body shot properly like a boxer does. They don’t sit in the stance right to throw a body shot. They don’t time it properly. Probably because you need to be conscious of getting kicked in the face or kneed in the face, so it’s totally different."

What about boxers fighting in the UFC and MMA?

In terms of high profile names, there hasn't been any male pro-boxer that made a successful transition to MMA. While names like Art Jimmerson, James Toney and even Muhammad Ali (in his infamous 1976 bout with Antonio Inoki) come to mind, none had success competing in mixed martial arts.

On the other side of the spectrum, Holly Holm is the only professional boxer to have made a successful transition to MMA, even claiming the UFC bantamweight title in the process.

'The Preacher's Daughter' had an illustrious career as a boxer with a 33-2-1 record, and held IBA, WBA and WBAN titles before crossing over to MMA. Holm had nine wins and two losses by knockout in her 36-fight pro-boxing career.

Holly Holm started competing in MMA in 2011, and stopped boxing in 2013. She joined the premier MMA organization in 2015 with an undefeated 10-0 record. Just four wins into her promotional career, she claimed UFC gold by knocking out a then-seemingly untouchable Ronda Rousey. However, she lost the title in her very next fight against Meisha Tate at UFC 196.

'The Preacher's Daughter' currently has a decent overall mixed martial arts record of 15-6, with a 8-6 promotional record. She is currently slated to face Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC Fight Night 224 in July.

