MMA News: Full Fight Card announced for Brave 16

Be BRAVE!

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation announced the full fight card for Brave 16. Brave 16 will take place at the Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE on 21st September 2018 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

In case you didn't know...

The massive fight card will feature representation from 17 nations including USA, Russia, Bahrain, Brazil, Jordan, Canada, Philippines, Guyana, Algeria, Lebanon, Georgia, Sweden, Tunisia, South Africa, Albania, Italy, and Palestine.

The heart of the matter

The fight card features two major championship title fights. The main event features the Welterweight champion, Carlston Harris from Guyana defending his championship against Jarrah Al Selawe from Jordan.

In the co-main event, reigning featherweight champion, Elias Boudegzdame from Algeria will defend his title for the second time against the 2011 NCAA division champion, Bubba Jenkins from the United States of America.

The main card features some of the most awaited fights, including 10-time IBJJF World Champion from Brazil, Bruno Malfacine facing Cristian Rodriguez Jr. from the USA in the flyweight division. Mohammad Fakhreddine from Lebanon will make his most awaited return to face the formidable Gadzhimusa Gaziev from Dagestan, Russia.

The undefeated Mounir Lazzez from Tunisia will make his much anticipated promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation facing the undefeated Dmitrijs Homjakovs from Sweden in a catchweight bout.

The undercard features Chad Hanekom from South Africa facing the undefeated Leon Aliu from Albania. Hamza Kooheji from Bahrain will return to face Crisanto Pitpitunge from the Philippines in a bantamweight matchup. Guram Kutateladze from Georgia will be making his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation against an opponent who is yet to be announced.

In yet another catchweight bout, Flavio Seraphim from Brazil will face the recently signed Vaughn Donayre from the Philippines. Louis Sanoukidakis from Canada, who is also the training partner of Georges St Pierre at Tristar-Gym, will make his debut in Brave Combat Federation against Nawras Abzakh from Jordan who is returning after a dominant victory at Brave 10.

The opening fight will showcase the IMMAF medalist from Bahrain, Hussain Ayyad facing Jonathan Corton from the Philippines in a flyweight matchup.

Main card

Carlston Harris vs. Jarrah Al Selawe - Welterweight Bout

Elias Boudegzdame vs. Bubba Jenkins - Featherweight Bout

Bruno Malfacine vs. Cristian Rodriguez Jr - Flyweight Bout

Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Gadzhimusa Gaziev - Welterweight Bout

Mounir Lazzez vs. Dmitrijs Homjakovs - Catchweight Bout

Undercard

Chad Hanekom vs. Leon Aliu - Middleweight Bout

Hamza Kooheji vs. Crisanto Pitpitunge - Bantamweight Bout

Guram Kutateladze vs. TBD - Lightweight Bout

Flavio Seraphim vs. Vaughn Donayre - Catchweight Bout

Louis Sanoukidakis vs. Nawras Abzakh - Bantamweight Bout

Hussain Ayyad vs. Jonathan Corton - Flyweight Bout

What's next?

Brave 16 will be broadcasted live through Abu Dhabi Sports, Brave TV, Combate, StarSat, VodaCom and Fite TV. The Kingdom of Bahrain will be hosting the 2018 Brave International Combat Week during 11 to 18 November which will feature a premium edition of Brave Combat Federation alongside the 2018 IMMAF World Championships.