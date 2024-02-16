“A bit more skilled based” – Danial William says fight camp for Lito Adiwang was centered around his diverse MMA arsenal

After building one of the best gas tanks in the fight game, Danial Williams decided to focus on honing his skills ahead of Friday night's highly anticipated clash with Lito Adiwang.

After sharing the ring with kickboxing world champions Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella, ‘Mini T’ will return to mixed martial arts action at ONE Fight Night 19. Emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Williams will look to take one giant step closer to a potential strawweight MMA world title opportunity against Filipino fan favorite Lito Adiwang.

To properly prepare himself for a clash with ‘Thunder Kid’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, Danial Williams switched up his training, opting to make it more skill-based rather than relying solely on his cardio.

“I was doing like mad cardio sessions,” Williams sad in an interview with ONE Championship. “I do a lot of that just trying to get so conditioned so I'm able to absorb a lot of damage because I am very super fit. But right now, it's kind of a little bit more skilled based in this fight camp and I'm enjoying it, it's been good since getting that Lito [Adiwang] fight.”

Lito Adiwang seeking third straight win in ONE Fight Night 19 fight with Danial Williams

After suffering a brutal knee injury in March 2022, Lito Adiwang returned with a vengeance at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September, scoring a vicious 23-second knockout of Adrian Mattheis. He quickly followed that up with a decision victory over countryman Jeremy Miado six weeks later, setting the stage for a showdown with Williams in a bout that could thrust the winner into the stacked strawweight division’s top five.

Danial Williams is 3-1 in MMA competition under the ONE banner, earning wins over Thai legend Dejdamrong, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi. Will ‘Mini T’ add another impressive win to his resume, or will Lito Adiwang make it three in a row in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.