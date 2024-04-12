"A fight is a fight" - Kade Ruotolo willing to face any opponent in budding MMA career

Kade Ruotolo is not the kind of fighter who turns down opponents and that isn't going to change now that he is changing his focus.

As the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Ruotolo has been happy to take on any and all challengers that come his way.

He's now taking the same mindset into MMA ahead of his debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on June 7.

Rather than trying to get favorable match-ups to suit his style, the Atos affiliate knows that he will have to face different kinds of opponents on his way to the top.

Kade Ruotolo said on the Jaxxon Podcast that he isn't fazed by what kinds of opponents he faces as he's prepared for anything:

"Honestly. I don't really care. A fight is a fight. Regardless of the style I'm fighting, you know. Just doesn't matter when I do MMA more frequently. Jiu-jitsu guy, wrestler, striker, whatever."

Watch the full interview below:

Kade Ruotolo is a tricky match-up in his own right

Kade Ruotolo is not your regular MMA debutant due to his elite-level submission grappling career that was on display at ONE Fight Night 21.

He may be looking to secure his first win in MMA at the Impact Arena in Bangkok but he's no stranger to competing under the bright lights.

He also has a decent amount of experience in striking that fans have yet to get a glimpse of.

Beating the 21-year-old star could be a huge opportunity for any MMA fighter but signing up to fight him takes a certain level of confidence that the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion also has in his own potential.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 21 via the free on-demand replay.

Poll : Will Kade Ruotolo win his MMA debut? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion