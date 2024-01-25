Boxing schedule (Jan. 27, 2024): Which major fights are set for this weekend?

There are two major boxing events taking place later this week.

The new calendar year is underway, and boxing has begun heating up. On Jan. 20, Mikaela Mayer and Natasha Jones went to war for the IBF women’s welterweight title, with the latter emerging victorious by split decision. As a result, fans of the striking sport are already looking forward to what’s next.

On Jan. 27, Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boys Promotion will travel to the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The event has been built around Mexican superstar Jaime Munguia returning to action, hoping to extend his professional record to 43-0.

Standing in Munguia’s way is John Ryder, a 35-year-old English boxer with a professional record of 32-6. Ryan plans to bounce back after his last fight in May 2023, when ‘The Gorilla’ suffered a unanimous decision loss against the great Canelo Alvarez.

As for Munguia, the 27-year-old rising superstar last fought in June 2023, defeating Sergiy Derevyanchenko by unanimous decision. There have been concerns from the boxing community about the Mexican-born fighter being mismanaged, which Golden Boy Promotions plans to debunk in 2024.

In the co-main event of Saturday’s event, the IBF women’s flyweight title will be on the line as Gabriela Fundora looks to extend her reign. To do so, Fundora must get through Christina Cruz, who holds a professional record of 6-0.

The Munguia vs. Ryder undercard also features Oscar Collazo vs. Reyneris Gutierrez, Darius Fulghum vs. Alantez Fox, and several Mexican/American prospects.

What other professional boxing matches are scheduled for this weekend?

On Jan. 27, Matchroom Boxing will travel to the Ulster Hall in Belfast, North Ireland. In the main event, the vacant WBO inter-continental welterweight title will be on the line as 27-year-old Lewis Crocker looks to extend his undefeated record (18-0).

It’ll be easier said than done as he faces Mexican veteran Jose Felix Jr. (39-6-1).

Before Crocker vs. Felix, the WBA inter-continental cruiserweight title is up for grabs between Cheavon Clarke (7-0) vs. Tommy McCarthy (20-5). Saturday’s event will also feature Conah Walker vs. Lloyd Germain, Paddy Donovan, and Kurt Walker.