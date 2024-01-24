Chatri Sityodtong says “the only thing left” for Demetrious Johnson is a showdown with BJJ phenom Mikey Musumeci

Demetrious Johnson is one of the few legends who left such an indelible mixed martial arts legacy, that there’s nothing more for him to achieve in the sport.

The American legend is the only man to win world titles in both ONE Championship and the UFC. Johnson is the reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion and was once at the top of the UFC’s flyweight division.

‘Mighty Mouse’ holds the American promotion’s record for most consecutive world title defenses after he defended the UFC flyweight world title 11 straight times.

With such accolades under his belt, there is not much left for Johnson to do.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, however, believes there’s one more thing left for the certified legend.

In an interview with Brendan Schaub, Sityodtong said Johnson could figure in an intriguing super fight with ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

“So, you know, DJ's done it all, you know. I think the only thing left for him would be like a super fight mixed rules with Mikey Musumeci. That would also be very interesting because Mikey is arguably the greatest pound-for-pound grappler on the planet today.”

This match could also be a possibility, especially with how both Johnson and Musumeci expressed a desire to have a match with each other.

Johnson also bolstered his Brazilian jiu-jitsu credentials when he captured gold in the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division at the IBJJF Masters Worlds.

Watch the entire interview below:

Demetrious Johnson hints at an active 2024

Demetrious Johnson wasn’t shy in expressing his thoughts about a possible retirement in the middle of 2023.

Even before he faced archrival Adriano Moraes in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 10, the ONE flyweight MMA world champion was already pondering the possibility of leaving the sport of MMA.

Johnson, however, might have turned on that sentiment.

In one of his videos on his YouTube channel, Mighty, Demetrious Johnson discussed his plans to remain active in martial arts.

Johnson, however, didn't specify if it would be in MMA or BJJ.

“I will be doing something active in 2024 whether it's fighting, jiu-jitsu, I'm not sure yet. This is the first time in my life that I'm not having to worry about when my next fight is. I'm truly focused on building my YouTube and brand.”