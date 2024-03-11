“Congratulations on an amazing career” - Tiffany van Soest, other fighters give Janet Todd her flowers on a legendary career

It is not everyday that the world of combat sports witnesses a fighter rise through the ranks and cement themselves as an undisputed legend in the discipline of their choosing. It certainly applies to former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

‘JT’ faced the biggest challenge of her career last Friday, March 8, at ONE Fight Night 20 against interim kickboxing world titleholder Phetjeeja in an electric five-round unification bout.

Though she held her own for the better part of the contest, ‘The Queen’ landed a big knockdown late in the fight that ultimately swung the bout in her favor.

In the post-fight interview, Todd stayed true to her retirement plans and her peers showered her with love, with seven-time Glory kickboxing world champion Tiffany ‘Time Bomb’ van Soest leading the charge:

“Congratulations on an amazing career, Janet!!! 🙏🏻💚”

ONE Championship stars Eddie Abasolo and Danial ‘Mini T’ Williams, plus former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes, also chimed in:

“Congrats on all of your accomplishments 🤍”

“Congrats on an amazing career. Thank you Janet #legend 🔥💪🙏”

“Champ forever 👏🤍”

Even UFC standouts Vanessa Demopoulos, Jacqueline Cavalcanti, and Peru’s very own Gaston Bolanos celebrated Todd with the following comments, respectively:

“Congrats on all you’ve accomplished”

“Happy for you 🔥🤍”

“Legend @jmcoakle 🔥🤍”

Janet Todd’s greatest hits

A veteran of over 52 fights, Todd has won 39 times, with her best performances happening under the ONE Championship umbrella.

That includes her 2019 knockout of Ekaterina Vandaryeva, avenging her 2019 loss to Stamp Fairtex in 2020, and a thunderous unanimous decision win over Lara Fernandez last July 2022.

Legends like Todd are a rare breed in the fight game and she deserves every bit of praise after fighting for the better part of 15 years.