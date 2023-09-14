Danielle Kelly breaks down Jessa Khan’s strengths ahead of their rematch: “She's gonna be really aggressive”

American grappling ace Danielle Kelly said she has studied Jessa Khan and has an idea of what she will be bringing when they collide later this month.

At ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 in Singapore, the two jiu-jitsu black belts will battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title.

Both are angling to realize their dreams of becoming a world champion and fortify their standing in the sport of submission grappling on a bigger stage.

In a recent interview with Sherdog, 27-year-old Danielle Kelly said that she has studied the tendencies of Jessa Khan and is crafting a suitable game plan against her, saying:

“I feel like she's gonna be really aggressive. I feel like you know she does really well when she’s in control. I did a lot of studying on her matches and also the girls she was fighting against and I studied them as well their reactions to her – and you know if you just settle what she's giving you, she's gonna be strong from that.”

Check out the Danielle Kelly's interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 is actually the second encounter of Kelly and Khan. They fought for the first time in February 2021 in a no-gi match outside of ONE Championship in the United States, with the Cambodian-American jiu-jitsu star winning by decision.

Danielle Kelly is out for redemption in their rematch and is doing everything possible in training to be at her best come fight night.

Heading into the title showdown, the Silver Fox BJJ affiliate has won back-to-back matches, the last one at the expense of Ayaka Miura of Japan in February by unanimous decision.

Jessa Khan, 21, meanwhile, is making her ONE debut but is coming in on a high after winning a gold medal at the 2023 IBJJF World Championship in June.

ONE Fight Night 14 is happening at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.