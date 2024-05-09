"Dmitry is a beast" - Fans in pure awe of the brutality Dmitry Menshikov unleashed on Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22

Russian power striker Dmitry Menshikov won a lot of new fans last Friday after unleashing hell on former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE Fight Night 22.

The Kuzbass representative went into his fourth fight under the promotion with the conviction of securing his third straight knockout.

Suffice it to say, Menshikov may have just secured a lot more with his outstanding performance, which is another shot at the world title with former rival and ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel.

Fans on Instagram all agree that Regian Eersel should be next for the Russian star after rewatching Menshikov's merciless knockout over Sinsamut Klinmee this week.

Here's what they said:

A quick victory over Sinsamut Klinmee, certainly gives Menshikov a good case to fight Eersel in a rematch for the lightweight Muay Thai gold.

The Russian star has some unfinished business with the world champion after succumbing to a 46-sec knockout in the first round of his debut fight.

It was a painful night to remember as Menshikov recalled in earlier interviews, so it will feel a lot more satisfying for him to be able to avenge that loss and get the belt.

"This guy has a very strong punch" - Triple-world champion Anatoly Malykhin believes Dmitry Menshikov's brutal KO power will earn him a championship opportunity

Triple world champion Anatoly Malykhin holds fellow Russian star Dmitry Menshikov in the highest regard.

Originating from the same Kuzbass region in Russia, Malykhin understands that both he and Menshikov share a very strong work ethic that has been instilled since childhood.

Therefore, Malykhin believes that if Menshikov continues to produce awe-stopping performances like in his last three outings, he will eventually capture the lightweight Muay Thai world title, one way or another.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Malykhin explained why Menshikov is made of championship material below:

"This guy has a very strong punch. He went ten years without a loss, which is huge. Dmitry is a great athlete. I think one to two more fights, he will try his luck for the belt again. This time, he will have learned his lesson, and the Kuzbass region will have a second World Champion."