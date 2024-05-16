"Dog's trippin on mushrooms" - Fans react to Conor McGregor's interesting outdoor activities in preparation for UFC return

Conor McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated return to the octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler. However, his unorthodox training methods have left fans scratching their heads.

Ahead of UFC 303, 'The Notorious' has transitioned from Hollywood glitz to grueling training in preparation for the fight against 'Iron'. A recent video posted by McGregor captured his walk to the gym, which included a peculiar stop for a tree hug.

The barefoot McGregor is seen approaching a tree and giving it a long hug. He then pressed his face against the bark and said:

“And one tree hug, I’ve been hugging these trees lately; it’s a nice little feeling, yeah…Grounding, tree-hugging, and all this nature stuff feel very good. Now, I’m gonna go in and bust someone.”

The video sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many fans questioning McGregor's state of mind. Some speculated on potential drug use.

One fan wrote:

“He’s genuinely using cocaine as a supplement 😂😂”

Another added:

“Trippin on mushrooms LOL”

Several others chimed in claiming:

"Side effects from microdosing"

"Concussion research would shut down UFC in less than a month."

Conor McGregor shatters UFC record ahead of June fight

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon is proving to be a massive moneymaker, even before he throws a punch. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that McGregor's upcoming fight with Michael Chandler has broken the record for the highest gate (revenue from ticket sales) in UFC history, exceeding a staggering $20 million.

This is a significant feat for McGregor, who already held the top spot with his 2016 fight against Eddie Alvarez, which generated $17.7 million. The Irishman boasts three of the top five highest gates in UFC history, showcasing his immense star power despite a mixed record in recent years.

Check out Dana White's statement below (3:30):