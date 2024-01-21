“Even the fans feel that way” – Joshua Pacio says he’s not the only one who thinks he deserves a rematch with Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio believes he deserves his rematch with reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks, and he’s not the only one who feels that way.

15 months after surrendering the title to ‘The Monkey God’ in The Philippines, Pacio will have his opportunity to even the score and reclaim his gold when the two fighters run it back at ONE 166 on March 1.

Emanating from Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, Brooks will put his strap on the line for the first time since taking it from Pacio in a unanimous decision victory.

Since then, Pacio has bounced back with a big win over Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15. Speaking with The MMA Superfan ‘The Passion’ addressed claims that he has not yet done enough to justify a rematch with Jarred Brooks. He said:

“I think it’s not just me who feels that I deserve to get a rematch with Jarred Brooks. Even the fans feel that way. This is what they’ve been waiting for a long time, for me to run it back with Brooks.”

Joshua Pacio ready to correct the mistakes from first meeting with Jarred Brooks

Looking back at his first meeting with Jarred Brooks in December 2022, Joshua Pacio recognizes that his performance was limited as he opted to sit back waiting for ‘The Monkey God’ to shoot. In a previous interview with the promotion, Jarred Brooks said:

“Looking at that fight, I was very stagnant. I was just waiting for him to shoot for a takedown and defend, so I was really limited.”

Making the move from Team Lakay to Lions Nation MMA, Pacio is confident that his footwork will be significantly better, allowing him to show off his explosive offense come fight night.

ONE 166: Qatar will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.