Exclusive: Indian MMA star Vikas Singh Ruhil reacts to next PFL opponent Nathan Kelly being Conor McGregor's SBG Ireland teammate

Vikas Singh Ruhil recently shared his thoughts on Nathan Kelly, who hails from the SBG Ireland gym, which is also home to Conor McGregor. Ruhil is widely known to be the first Indian-origin fighter to compete in the Professional Fighters League (PFL).

After having his bout against Igeu Kabesa at the 2023 PFL Challenger Series canceled, he faced James Gonzalez in a three-round featherweight bout. Gonzalez ultimately finished Ruhil in the first round. However, the 31-year-old Indian fighter now wants to redeem his loss with a statement performance.

Ruhil is booked to go up against Kelly in the Bellator Champions Series event in Belfast on March 22. The event will take place at the SSE Arena and will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Corey Anderson and Karl Moore.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Ruhil was asked for his thoughts on Kelly training at the same gym as 'The Notorious' and if it motivates him further. The Indian MMA star recalled a quote by cricket legend Ricky Ponting and replied:

"It doesn't matter where a fighter is training. I remember when Greg Chappell was coaching India (cricket team), Ricky Ponting said that it doesn't matter who your coach is, what matters is the team... It does not matter if someone is training at the SBG (Ireland) or training with Conor McGregor."

Ruhil is a former bodybuilder with a mixed martial arts record of 12-7. Prior to his loss against Gonzalez, he was on a seven-fight unbeaten streak.

When Vikas Ruhil looked back at his professional MMA debut against Nikola Jancic in 2012

Vikas Singh Ruhil is among India's most well-known MMA stars and has spent over a decade competing in the sport. He notably debuted against Serbian heavyweight Nikola Jancic at the Super Fight League 10 in November 2012.

While Ruhil was submitted in the second round by the Serbian, the loss only fueled his passion for the sport and drove him to train harder. During an interview with LockerRoom_India in 2022, the MMA star opened up about his debut and what he took away from the experience. He said:

"My weight is 95 kg and my opponent... his height was 6'7 and I'm 5'7. Complete difference. The fight started, we touched gloves... and he took me down. After a ground-and-pound, he finished me with an RNC within three-and-a-half minutes... But that day, I realized I could pursue this sport in the future. If I train more, I could do better." [Translated from the video]

