"Nah. It wouldn't have a heart if it was a politician." - Fans hilariously react to Joe Rogan's post about "politicians being made in labs"

Fans have weighed in with hilarious reactions to Joe Rogan’s recent Facebook post. The post jested that politicians are being made in labs.

Taking to his official Facebook account, Rogan addressed a recent article published by the University of Cambridge.

Researchers at the University of Cambridge claim they've created "synthetic embryos" from mouse stem cells without using eggs or sperm. Apparently, the synthetic embryos have a brain, heart, and foundations of other bodily organs.

It is being hailed by some as a brilliant scientific advancement that’ll help us learn more about recreating the first stages of life. However, it's also raised concerns from an ethical and moral standpoint for purportedly challenging the laws of nature.

Joe Rogan has seemingly given a humorous response to the same. Taking a jibe at politicians in general, Rogan likened the synthetic embryos to politicians and suggested that they lack humanity. Rogan attached the following statement to his Facebook post regarding the research:

“They’re making politicians in a lab.”

The MMA personality's post elicited several interesting reactions in the comments section. Right from conspiracy theories about aging politicians transferring their consciousness into new bodies to heated takes on current political leaders, the comment section has it all.

Nevertheless, the funniest reactions came in the form of comments wherein people claimed that the embryos can’t be politicians because politicians lack a brain and a heart:

“Nah. It wouldn't have a heart if it was a politician."

“They have brain and heart? Clearly they are not politicians.”

Check out some of the funny reactions to Joe Rogan’s post concerning politicians in the image below:

Screenshots of comments on Rogan's Facebook post

Joe Rogan’s recent criticism of US President Joe Biden amid the country’s battle with recession

UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently hosted YouTuber Chris Williamson on the JRE (Joe Rogan Experience) podcast and notably lambasted US President Joe Biden. Referring to Biden and others from the US government as “a bunch of weasels,” Rogan expounded upon the allegations that the Biden administration changed the definition of “recession” on Wikipedia.

Rogan indicated that since taking over from former US President Donald Trump, Biden has failed to control the economic slump in the US. He accused the Biden administration of deceiving the common people by changing the definition of recession. Rogan said:

"Well, that's gaslighting... We've always used that term 'recession', and we've always used that term to define whether or not the economic policies that are currently in place and whether or not the management the government has done a good job of making sure that the economy stays in a good place.”

Watch the podcast episode’s highlights below:

