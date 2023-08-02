Former two-weight champion names UFC standout as the 'White version of Jon Jones'

Jon Jones is a once-in-a-generation talent. His vast skill set across different realms of fighting showcased his dominance & greatness inside the octagon. With victories over the legends of the sport to new generation fighters, Jones has cemented his legacy in the sport.

However, with the evolution of the sport, the younger generation has seemingly caught up to even the arguable UFC GOAT, Jon Jones.

Former UFC dual weight champion Henry Cejudo recently pinpointed a fighter that could hold a candle to Jon Jones in at least one aspect of the fight game.

Breaking down UFC bantamweight fighter Cory Sandhagen's game, Cejudo described certain skills that make 'Sandman' like Jones.

'Triple C' ranked Sandhagen's mastery on his special "3T's" scale - Threshold, Tactics, and Technique.

Sandhagen received an eight for threshold, seven for tactics, and seven for his technique. But it was his wild attacking arsenal that impressed Cejudo.

"Good striking, good flying knees, very versatile, you don't know what's coming... He's like a White version of Jon Jones."

While making the comparison, Cejudo rightly pointed out that Sandhagen does not possess wrestling skills of the caliber of Jones. However, creativity is something both have in common.

The former bantamweight champion also took a cheeky dig at Jones by mentioning that Sandhagen avoids some "other stuff" that has troubled 'Bones' in the past.

The creativeness in the standup is where both Sandhagen and Jones shine. Jones might need some of it when he faces the UFC's greatest heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at MSG PPV in November.

Jon Jones thanked Demetrious Johnson for uplifting words

'Bones' made a triumphant return earlier this year when he made quick work of former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

ONE Championship's flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was in awe of Jones' performance. 'Mighty Mouse' spoke highly about Jackson Wink MMA athlete's greatness. Thus, Jones thanked the former UFC flyweight champion.

"I appreciate the support so much Demetrious, you’ve been a great example from me over the years. A high standard, let’s both keep winning."

This was a wholesome interaction for MMA fans around the world. Perhaps like Jones & Cejduo, fight fans get to see Johnson & Jones train together in the future!