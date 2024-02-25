FREE FULL FIGHT: Mom Champ Allycia Hellen Rodrigues captures undisputed gold in emotional return against Janet Todd

Reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is gearing up for a massive title tilt with Spanish striker Cristina Morales.

On Friday, March 8, the mom champ returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a showdown with a 48-win veteran coming off a huge victory over division fan-favorite Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak.

Before we look ahead to their massive world championship showdown inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, ONE Championship is looking back at Allycia Hellen Rodrigues’ incredible showing against Boxing Works standout and atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 8 in March 2023.

“Before ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues puts her strap on the line against Spanish striker Cristina Morales at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video, relive her hard-fought World Title unification showdown with current atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd in 2023!”

Cristina Morales ready to dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in Thailand

Cristina Rodrigues walks into her latest title fight, holding victories over some of the biggest names in all of women’s combat sports, including three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and the aforementioned Janet Todd. She’ll look to add another big name to her resume against the always-fierce Cristina Morales.

Morales — like Rodrigues — is both a mother and a fighter and already knows a thing or two about what it takes to become a world champion. In 2019, Morales captured the ISKA atomweight K-1 world championship, defending it twice before signing on the dotted line with ONE Championship.

Will Cristina Morales dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, or will the Phuket Fight Club star add another name to her already impressive resume?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.