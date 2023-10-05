FREE FULL FIGHT: Thanh Le’s violent featherweight MMA world title win against Martin Nguyen 

Thanh Le taking on Martin Nguyen for the ONE featherweight MMA world title was one of those striking battles that hooked you in from the get-go.

At the time, Nguyen was at the pinnacle of his career. Back in 2017, he made history as a two-division world champion when he took down two legends of the sport in KO fashion.

Nguyen retained his ONE featherweight MMA world title when he knocked out Marat Gafurov in the second round of their bout in August 2017.

Just three months later, Nguyen did a repeat performance and took the ONE lightweight MMA world title from Filipino legend Eduard Folayang. His striking arsenal and warrior spirit were indeed difficult for any man to contend with - that is, until he fought Vietnamese-American rising star Thanh Le.

The featherweight contender had built a reputation of being a powerful force in the division after finishing all three opponents with early knockouts. Le, therefore proved to be a very good matchup for Nguyen from the start.

Le bided his time while Nguyen pressed forward with some kicks in the first round. Le responded with some great counters, increasing its volume as the rounds progressed.

His one-punch strikes continued catching Nguyen, who shook them off as if they didn’t hurt him. But eventually, they would pay dividends for Le. He landed the perfect counter-strike in the fourth round as Nguyen stepped in to throw a punch.

The defending world champion, obviously hurt, staggered backward while Le unleashed a barrage of strikes at a rapid pace to end the fight.

Relive Thanh Le’s violent featherweight MMA world title win against Martin Nguyen below:

Le was crowned the new king of the division in October 2020 and defended the belt once when he took the soul out of BJJ legend Garry Tonon at ONE: Lights Out. Le, however, relinquished the throne to Tang Kai in his second defense at ONE 160.

Now, Thanh Le is en route to make a mark in history again when he fights Russian upstart Ilya Freymanov for the ONE interim featherweight MMA world title, which is set to take place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 15.

Watch the explosive main event live and for free on U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6, via Prime Video.