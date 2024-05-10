  • home icon
  • FREE FULL FIGHT: When Tawanchai broke Davit Kiria's right arm into pieces in scintillating kickboxing classic

By Karl Francis L Batungbacal
Modified May 10, 2024 09:47 GMT
Tawanchai going on the offensive against Davit Kiria [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Thailand has always produced some great names in combat sports, and under the ONE Championship umbrella, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has made the most of his opportunities.

Boasting a promotional record of 8-1, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has become a known commodity in the sport for his pinpoint accuracy and high-power hits, which Davit Kiria became a victim of in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13.

As the contest wore on, it soon became clear that the 25-year-old's power was going to be too much for Kiria to overcome, and a perfectly thrown kick to the body ended up being blocked by Kiria, which broke his right arm, giving the TKO win to Thai star.

Rewatch the entire action-packed fight below:

youtube-cover

Ever the sportsman that he is, Tawanchai spoke with the South China Morning Post in the post-event interview to reveal that he did apologize to Kiria immediately after:

"Well, nothing much actually. I went to apologize to him for, you know, for the arm. He said congratulations. So that's all."

Young ONE Muay Thai star predicts outcome of Tawanchai's big rivalry fight

Fans and fighters alike are already casting their predictions for Tawanchai's featherweight Muay Thai world championship defense against 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7 and Johan Ghazali is one of them.

The 17-year-old Malaysian-American told Sportskeeda MMA the following:

"The first [fight] was really close, but I think for this rematch, we're gonna see Tawanchai at his best. Don't get me wrong, I believe Jo will bring the fight to him, but Tawanchai will leave the stadium with the win."

ONE 167 will take place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

