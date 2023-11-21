"Get this selfless hero a cape" - Logan Paul's honesty about 'almost killing' Rey Mysterio earns fans' respect

Logan Paul honestly spoke about 'almost killing' Rey Mysterio in their matchup at WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. Paul took on the luchador legend for the WWE United States Championship. While he ended up winning the title, there was a moment during their match that made headlines.

During the match, Rey Mysterio went for a springboard moonsault and was about to crash on his head. Luckily, Paul, who is relatively new to the world of pro-wrestling, was able to think quickly and grab Mysterio and turn it into a power slam.

The moment went viral online, and Logan Paul was praised for his in-ring awareness. However, speaking about it during an episode of his podcast, Impaulsive. Paul seemingly blamed himself as well. Suggesting that he was standing too far out, 'Maverick' said:

"While I think I did save Rey Mysterio, I think I also almost killed Rey Mysterio. I think I was too far back, he didn't clear enough ground. We both, made a mistake, and I had to catch him and I wasn't going to not catch him. While I like the headlines, and I like being gassed up like this, I was just doing my job."

Catch the clip below:

Reacting to Paul's honesty, fans have applauded him in the comment section of the video. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Get this selfless hero a cape"

"My guy is a life saver now give him the credit he deserves"

"Logan is a natural in the ring"

Fan reactions

Logan Paul claims he has retired from boxing

'Maverick' recently returned to the boxing ring for the first time in two years since his exhibition against Floyd Mayweather to take on Dillon Danis. The fight was essentially one-way traffic as Paul easily outboxed Danis for six rounds.

While fans were eager to see him in the ring again, it looks like Logan Paul is retiring from the sport of boxing. During an interview with Fox Business, he said:

“I think I’m retired from boxing. I’ve done enough going fully undefeated at 25-0. I’m going to be a wrestler now. No more money in boxing, every company is going broke. Full-time wrestler. Beat Rey Mysterio. Fair and square for the US Championship."

Catch his comments below (00:25)