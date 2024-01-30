“He’s the number one in the world” - Chatri Sityodtong believes Thai superstar Superlek can dominate two weight classes

Superlek Kiatmoo9 bolstered his argument as the world’s best striker when he put on an absolute masterclass against Takeru Segawa this past weekend in Tokyo.

The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion was dominance personified when he subdued the Japanese icon to retain his gold in the main event of ONE 165 at Ariake Arena.

Superlek was near perfection in his world title defense that ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong called the Thai megastar the best in the world.

In the post-event press conference, Sityodtong said Superlek reached a different level that could allow him to operate and dominate in two distinct weight classes.

Sityodtong said:

“So, I think Superlek can fight in flyweight as well as bantamweight. Let's see, but I have very big plans for Superlek, he's the number one in the world.”

There have always been ramblings of Superlek potentially moving up in weight and causing havoc in the stacked bantamweight division.

‘The Kicking Machine’ was never shy in expressing his thoughts on taking ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty, but a dream match between these two remains in the fans' minds.

There are no official announcements if Superlek will indeed jump to 145 pounds, and there’s also the existing rivalry between the Kiatmoo9 fighter and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Superlek already beat Rodtang in September 2023 via decision, but the 28-year-old failed to claim a second world title after he missed the flyweight limit of 135 pounds.

Liam Harrison calls Superlek the best striker on the planet

Chatri Sityodtong wasn’t alone in proclaiming Superlek as arguably the best striker in the world.

British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison tuned in to the super fight between Superlek and Takeru, and ‘Hitman’ boldly proclaimed the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion as the world’s best.

In an Instagram post, Harrison wrote:

“@superlek789 is the best striker on planet earth no one even comes close …fair play to @k1takeru he is one of the toughest people I have ever seen and made it an incredible fight 🔥🔥🔥 #onechampionship #superlek #takeru”