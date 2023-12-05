“I feel like I’m in a dream” – Alex Roberts’ excitement through the roof heading into ONE debut vs. Roman Kryklia

Australian slugger Alex Roberts can’t contain his excitement over the opportunity to headline a massive ONE Championship event in his promotional debut.

This Friday, ‘The Viking’ will step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok with the chance to make history. Roberts will compete for the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Standing in his way of leaving The Land of Smiles with 26 pounds of gold will be reigning ONE light heavyweight kickboxing king, Roman Kryklia.

Weeks removed from an impressive performance that earned him the WBC Muay Thai heavyweight title, Alex Roberts is ready to make the most of his opportunity at ONE Fight Night 17.

“I was really happy to come over to win and do that in front of my hometown crowd. And then that has obviously led to this opportunity. I couldn't be happier with where my life is going at the moment, I feel like I'm in a dream sometimes.”

Alex Roberts faces one of ONE Championship’s heaviest hitters at ONE Fight Night 17

Alex Roberts will certainly have his work cut out for him when he meets one of the heaviest hitters in all of ONE Championship.

Thus far, Roman Krylkia has remained undefeated inside the Circle, scoring five straight wins with an impressive 80% finish rate.

With notable knockouts against Guto Inocente and Iraj Azizpour in his last two outings, Kryklia is ready to add another highlight to his already impressive resume.

Will Roman Kryklia add a third world title to his collection and solidify his legacy as a two-sport ONE world champion, or will Alex Roberts shock the world in his premiere performance on martial arts’ biggest stage? There’s only one way to find out.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.