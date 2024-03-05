“I knocked him out” – Tang Kai says support from Chinese fans inspired him to unify featherweight MMA belts against Thanh Le

Undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion Tang Kai made China proud after unifying his belt against former divisional king Thanh Le.

The Chinese superstar set the bar higher than anyone in the division when he knocked out his American rival at ONE 166: Qatar last Friday. The successful rematch not only extended his reign as the undisputed king but also as a hero to his countrymen.

Thanking his fans at the ONE 166 post-event interviews, Tang said:

“The biggest difference was that I knocked him out. I want to thank my hometown country of China. Thank you for supporting me.”

At ONE 166, the 27-year-old standout began his rematch with Le just like the first match. They were both cautious in the first round, sizing each other up before throwing anything of major significance.

In round two, Tang drew first blood. After hurting Le, he pressured him immediately, closing in and out to land punches to the body and head. Into the third, Le looked severely compromised, showing difficulties breathing out of his nose.

It seemed Le was impatient for a knockout, but Tang responded with a beautiful right hand that knocked the American down. Tang continued throwing punches until the referee stepped in to stop the match.

Watch the full replay of ONE 166 free, for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada only.

Chatri Sityodtong hails Tang Kai as the best Chinese mixed martial artist in the world

ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong had nothing but good things to say about Tang Kai and his performance on Friday.

The last time Tang Kai entered the ring in 2022, he made history as China’s first male MMA world champion. Around 4,000 fans welcomed him home when he landed in Shaoyang with his newly acquired belt. After making such a breakthrough, there was no way of returning home less than a champion.

Mr. Sityodtong hopes Tang Kai returns soon to continue his legacy within ONE Championship. At the same post-event press conference, the ONE boss said:

“Tang Kai is a superstar. I think he’s the best Chinese mixed martial artist on the planet. The last time he fought, he trended, his fight trended No. 1 in China.”