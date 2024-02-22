“I’ll always beat that guy” - Joshua Pacio wants to prove his reputation as ONE Championship’s rematch king against Jarred Brooks

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio is ready to once again live up to his reputation as ONE Championship’s ‘Rematch King.’

Emanating from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, ONE 166 will see current strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks putting his world title on the line against the same man he took the belt from little more than a year ago, Joshua Pacio. For ‘The Passion,’ it will be far from his first time seeking redemption following a loss under the ONE banner.

“Of course, this match is really important because, as they say, I’m the Rematch King,” Pacio told Qabayan Radio 94.3 ahead of his March 1 fight. “If I lost in the first fight, and we get into a rematch I’ll always beat that guy.”

His rematch with ‘The Monkey God’ at ONE 166 will represent the third time he’s had the chance to redeem himself, accomplishing the task on two separate occasions.

Joshua Pacio’s impressive history in rematches

The first time came against former ONE strawweight world MMA champion Yoshitaka Naito. Pacio came up short against the Japanese star, suffering a third-round submission loss in October 2016. Two years later, he got his long-awaited revenge at ONE: Conquest of Heroes, besting Naito via unanimous decision to retain the ONE strawweight MMA world title.

He repeated the process against another former ONE strawweight MMA world titleholder from Japan — Yosuke Saruta. After dropping a closely contested split decision to Saruta at ONE: Eternal Glory, Pacio evened the series three months later with a fourth-round KO. They would go on to compete in a trilogy bout with ‘The Passion’ once again coming out on top, this time with a knockout in the first round.

Will Joshua Pacio once again take advantage of his second chance and leave Qatar with the ONE strawweight MMA world title?

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.