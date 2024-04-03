"I'm gonna put him on his back" - Tye Ruotolo won't back down from ultra-physical challenger Izaak Michell

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States says he is ready for whatever challenges his next opponent Izaak Michell will bring.

Michell is known as a very strong and physical wrestler, perhaps the best wrestler in all of jiu-jitsu. But Ruotolo believes he has the skills, and the unique style, to disrupt Michell's techniques and bring home the victory.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo vowed to ground Michell and force him to tap. The 21-year-old BJJ phenom said:

"I just want to put him on his back. I know I'm gonna put him on his back first and sub him from there."

Tye Ruotolo is set to make the first defense of his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title against Michell in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free, as the event airs on U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5th.

Tye Ruotolo will do everything in his power to keep the belt: "I don't want to lose it"

Tye Ruotolo captured the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship with a unanimous decision victory over Russia's Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023.

Now that he's about to make his very first world title defense, the 21-year-old American star says he does not want to fumble and lose the gold.

Speaking in a recent interview on The Shintaro Higashi Show, Ruotolo said everyone's out to get him, and it's his responsibility to protect his throne:

"I'm excited. I'm really excited to defend my belt, you know. This is my first belt defense, and yeah, I'm so happy. I just got that belt, you know, obviously I don't want to lose it because everyone wants it now."

