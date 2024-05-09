"I have so many weapons" - Akbar Abdullaev on why he's a problem for everyone in the featherweight MMA ranks

Undefeated Kyrgyzstani fighter and rising ONE Championship featherweight MMA star Akbar Abdullaev believes he is now a huge problem for many potential opponents in the division, especially those in the elite ranks.

Abdullaev put together an impressive performance last weekend, knocking out highly regarded and previously unbeaten 'No Mercy' Halil Amir of Turkey in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, May 4th.

After a high-level stalemate in the first round of their featherweight MMA encounter, Abdullaev turned the corner in the second round to knock Amir out cold with a huge left hook.

Speaking to the media at the official ONE Fight Night 22 post-fight interview backstage, Abdullaev detailed why he is such a dangerous competitor on one of the most stacked weight classes in ONE Championship.

The undefeated star said:

"I have so many weapons. My striking is good. My wrestling is good as well. Even if I'm not the best wrestler, at the same time, I can use my skills."

Abdullaev not only proved that he could wrestle and grapple with the best of them, he also reminded fans just how scary his knockout power is and why he should not be overlooked.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action via replay on-demand on Amazon Prime Video.

Undefeated featherweight Akbar Abdullaev promises fans there's more to come: "We're going to move forward"

Unbeaten Kyrgyzstani fighter Akbar Abdullaev believes the best is yet to come for him in ONE Championship.

He told the South China Morning Post:

"To all my fans, all the people who believe me, we're going to move forward. We're gonna keep believing, keep believing, and just push forward."