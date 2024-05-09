"I need to prove myself to the world" - Russian destroyer Dmitry Menshikov on his motivation to reach the top

Dmitry Menshikov isn't short on motivation to prove he's one of the best lightweight Muay Thai fighters on the planet.

In June 2023, Menshikov made his ONE Championship debut and suffered a 46-second knockout loss against lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel. The hard-hitting Russian learned from the disappointing defeat and bounced back with three consecutive knockout wins.

Menshikov last fought on Friday, May 3, when he secured a comeback knockout win against Sinsamut Klinmee. The 26-year-old joined Sportskeeda for a post-fight interview after getting his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 22 and had this to say about wanting to continue proving himself:

"Of course. I need to prove a lot of things to myself, I need to prove myself to the world."

The replay of ONE Fight Night 22, including Menshikov's third-round knockout win against Sinsamut, can be seen for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Watch Dmitry Menshikov's entire post-fight interview with Sportskeeda below:

What's next for Dmitry Menshikov under the ONE Championship banner?

Dmitry Menshikov is focused on avenging his promotional debut loss against Regian Eersel. The question is, will the Russian knockout artist face Eersel in an action-packed rematch in his next fight or have to secure another win?

On April 5, Eersel was dethroned of his lightweight kickboxing world title due to a shocking unanimous decision loss against Alexis Nicolas. Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, 'The Immortal' and Nicolas might meet again for an immediate rematch later this year.

Therefore, Menshikov might have to endure a longer-than-expected layoff or fight again before Eersel becomes available. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old Russian deserves another crack at the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title after knocking out Rungrawee, Mouhcine Chafi, and Sinsamut Klinmee.

Watch the fight-ending sequence of Menshikov vs Sinsamut below: