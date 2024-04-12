"I respect him" - Surging Hiroyuki Tetsuka wants title shot, calls out Christian Lee, Zebaztian Kadestam

Red-hot ONE welterweight MMA contender Hiroyuki Tetsuka has ravaged everyone in his path, scoring five straight finishes in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'The Japanese Beast' believes he already paid his dues, and it's time for him to get the shot against the biggest fish in the 185-pound ranks.

After forcing Valmir Da Silva to tap with a suffocating north-south choke at ONE Fight Night 21 last April 5, Tetsuka called his shot for 26 pounds of gold. The 34-year-old finisher said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Nic Atkin:

"Not too bad. [I'm on five wins in a row]. Definitely, I'm the number one [contender]."

Hiroyuki Tetsuka, though, is well aware of the delicate situation involving reigning welterweight MMA world champion Christian Lee. The two-division king has yet to return from his lengthy hiatus following the tragic passing of his sister Victoria Lee.

Tetsuka understands 'The Warrior's' predicament, and instead proposed an interim bout with former welterweight MMA kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam. He added:

"Yes, I want the interim title shot with Kadestam. He's on a three-win streak. I have confidence that I can beat him up, but I respect him."

Watch the full SK MMA interview with Hiroyuki Tetsuka:

Hiroyuki Tetsuka regrets not getting a bonus at ONE Fight Night 21

Apart from his electric fighting style, 'The Japanese Beast' is certainly an entertainer for his athletic post-fight celebrations.

The tireless Tetsuka even displayed several breathtaking backflips shortly after his second-round victory over da Silva. However, the Tochigi-based fighter rues missing out on a $50,000 performance bonus.

In the same interview, Tetsuka says he should have gone for the knockout instead:

"Maybe I should have knocked him out. This is Thailand, everyone loves Muay Thai. So maybe, yeah. Next time, [I'll do it] in striking maybe? But next time I'll get the bonus for sure."

