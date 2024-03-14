Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks is relieved that Joshua Pacio did not suffer long-term damage after the unfortunate ending to their rematch at ONE 166: Qatar earlier this month.

Brooks lost his belt via disqualification after picking up Pacio and inadvertedly spiking his head following an illegal slam.

Given the controversial ending of their sub-minute match, both Brooks and Pacio know their rivalry is far from over.

In an interview on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel, Brooks said fans want to see the trilogy happen as soon as Pacio gets a clean bill of health.

“I think we should get this fight done right away. Joshua’s good; his CT scans and everything in his neck. Give it two months. Do it while it’s hot because we have a lot of traction going on with Brooks and Pacio III.”

The Mash Fight Team standout added:

“I think that would be huge if Joshua is okay. And training is another aspect, and cutting weight is another aspect. I get that. But I’m ready anytime.”

Watch the full interview:

Joshua Pacio says he still has ‘unfinished business’ with Jarred Brooks

Meanwhile, Joshua Pacio seems to agree that Brooks should get first crack at his newly won strawweight MMA belt.

After all, both warriors were unsatisfied by how things went in their highly-anticipated do-over.

Plus, ‘The Passion’ regrets not being able to showcase the vast improvements in his arsenal after the premature conclusion at ONE 166.

In his own interview with The MMA Superfan, the Filipino star aired his desire for a much-needed grudge match.

“Definitely, with Jarred Brooks, it’s an unfinished business. You cannot judge a fight in 56 seconds. Definitely, a trilogy with Jarred Brooks. Anywhere, I’m ready.”

See the full interview below: