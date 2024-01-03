Jarred Brooks says two-sport ONE world champ Roman Kryklia can beat Francis Ngannou in a boxing match

ONE strawweight MMA king Jarred Brooks is a fan of the striking game of fellow world champion Roman Kryklia and believes the latter can beat many in the boxing lane, including Francis Ngannou.

‘The Monkey God’ highlighted this in a recent interview with MMA journalist Nic Atkin on the ONE Championship News podcast, sharing how two-sport ONE world champion Kryklia’s uncanny combination of size, power and speed can be a handful for opponents even in boxing.

Brooks said:

“Roman [Kryklia] just won holy s*** he's crazy, right? That guy. I just tweeted and I said he would beat Ngannou in a boxing match. I feel like he would beat a lot of people in boxing matches. His power and his speed for how big he is, is like holy s***. He only got rocked by that elbow and it was a back elbow too, that was beautiful.”

Check out what Jarred Brooks had to say below:

Kryklia was last in action in December, where he won the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title with a second-round KO win over Alex Roberts of Australia.

The new title was in addition to the light heavyweight kickboxing belt already in his possession, making him a two-sport ONE world champion.

Former MMA world champion Ngannou, meanwhile, dipped his hands in boxing back in October against champion boxer Tyson Fury and actually made a good account himself despite losing by split decision.

Jarred Brooks likes Kryklia’s passion as a fighter

Apart from Roman Kyrklia’s skills set, another thing that Jarred Brooks likes about the Ukrainian champion is his passion for his craft, which allows him to earn much success and following.

The American world champion shared this in the same interview with Nic Atkin, saying:

“I like Roman he's a good guy. I mean, you've seen he was emotional about his country after [that win]. That would really make you have a lot more fans. And he's I'm serious bro the guy has 13.2 thousand followers on Instagram, yeah f*****g crazy.”

But while he raves about his fellow ONE world champion, Jarred Brooks is also steadily building his mark in ONE Championship.

He is looking to solidify his standing in the strawweight MMA lane by successfully defending his world title against former divisional king Joshua Pacio on March 1 at ONE 166: Qatar.

It will be a title rematch after he dethroned Pacio in December 2022 in Manila by way of a dominant unanimous decision victory.

ONE 166: Qatar will take place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail and will mark the first-ever live on-ground event of ONE in Qatar.