Jonathan Haggerty keen on return to Muay Thai to defend throne: “You're not a champion till you defend it”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is gunning for two-sport world title glory this Friday night. But, he hasn’t forgotten about the throne he’s put on the side for the meantime.l

The 26-year-old English superstar captured the 145lb strap earlier this year at ONE Fight Night 9. He knocked out Thai legend Nong-O Hama in the first round, much to the dismay of the hometown crowd in Bangkok. It was Haggerty’s best performance yet, but as they say in combat sports – you’re not really champion until you defend the belt.

Haggerty maintains that despite going after the kickboxing equivalent of his Muay Thai gold next, he will return to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai belt.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty sent a message to the up-and-coming Muay Thai contenders.

‘The General’ said:

“I mean I'm keen on defending my Muay Thai belt. I can't wait to defend that. Like I said well, you're not a champion till you defend it so I can't wait to defend my golden strap more.”

Before Haggerty steps back into the Muay Thai arena, however, he’s coming for the kickboxing strap.

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty will lock horns with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

The winner will take home the highly coveted and very much vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. They are poised to make history by becoming a rare two-sport world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.