Joshua Pacio unfazed by ‘high-level’ grappler Mansur Malachiev after facing Jarred Brooks: “I’ve already fought the best”

Taking on Mansur Malachiev’s feared Dagestani-style wrestling is daunting for every 125-pound fighter in the world, but Joshua Pacio remains unfazed.

After all, the former ONE strawweight MMA world champion feels like he already faced the best wrestler in the division and knows how to come out on top this time.

The redemption-seeking Pacio will bring the lessons he learned from his loss to Jarred Brooks in his high-stakes showdown with Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video.

This possible world title eliminator is part of the action-packed spectacle that is about to light up Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok this coming Friday, October 6, live on US Primetime.

Unbeaten in 11 professional fights, Malachiev put the entire division on notice following his stellar debut at ONE Fight Night 11 last June. The Russian mauled Pacio’s fellow Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado in less than a round and finished him off with a tight Brabo choke.

Malachiev now has the golden opportunity to jump the line if he can beat the longtime strawweight ruler and take away his top spot in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Pacio is well aware of his dangerous foe’s capabilities, especially in the grappling department where he’s had his fair share of shortcomings in the past. ‘The Passion’ told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“Even in his fights in Eagle FC [where Malachiev became a champion], he was a monster wrestler. He’s also very good at putting together chains of submissions, so he’s certainly a high-level grappler.”

However, don’t expect the proud Filipino warrior to just roll over in defeat. As far as Pacio is concerned, he already shored up the holes in his game after getting dethroned by the new ONE strawweight MMA king, Jarred Brooks, at ONE 164 last year. He added:

“But I believe I’ve already fought the best wrestler in my division, and that is Jarred Brooks. This gives me more confidence to face Mansur. I believe I have more tools than him in MMA.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.