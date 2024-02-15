"Literally a #1 contender fight" - Fans react after women's flyweight bout is promoted to UFC Atlantic City main event

The UFC Atlantic City card has undergone a significant shift, with the women's flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Manon Fiorot promoted to the main event following the cancellation of the initial headliner.

Fans have voiced their opinions on the main event switch. Many see this as a well-deserved promotion, highlighting the fight's significance:

"Literally a #1 contender fight, this 100% deserves to be a main event"

Others commended the fighters' skills, writing:

"This is a good fight between two top contenders... Idk if it should headline a non-apex card though."

"I think out of all the potential non-title fights in the women’s division, this fight deserves it the most. The winner is securing a title shot"

"High contenders in their divisions and one of them is literally from Jersey. Perfectly good main event. Plus Blanchfield MSU alumni 🔥"

One fan argued that the matchup should have been part of the historic UFC 300 event instead of a Fight Night event:

"Was thinking this would be the ufc 300 main event. What the hell is Dana thinking?"

Another fan wrote:

"It's just hard to appreciate a decent women's fight elevated to the main event after soooo many sh*t ones that were actually planned as main events way in advance"

Beyond the main event, the card boasts other intriguing matchups. Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns to face Bruno Silva, seeking to break his losing streak. Light heavyweights Alonzo Menifield and Carlos Ulberg clash, with Menifield aiming for a top-15 ranking.

With a revamped card and a high-stakes women's main event, UFC Atlantic City promises an exciting night of action, regardless of its initial stumbles.

Who was the initial headliner for the UFC Atlantic City event?

The UFC Atlantic City fight event was initially signed to be headlined by a welterweight fight between Sean Brady and Vicente Luque. However, the fight was scrapped after Brady pulled out due to an undisclosed injury.

Brady confirmed the news on Instagram, stating:

“For everybody who keeps asking me about March 30 unfortunately I will not be fighting Vicente Luque, I just need a little bit more time to let a nagging injury completely heal up. I will be ready to go end of April early May if he does not get into opponent, we can rebook.”

