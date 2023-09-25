Lito Adiwang says winner of Joshua Pacio-Mansur Malachiev likely to earn shot at Jarred Brooks' gold

Lito Adiwang believes Jarred Brooks’ next challenger as the strawweight world champion will be decided when a pivotal showdown gets underway at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6.

That evening, former divisional king Joshua Pacio takes on Russian superstar Mansur Malachiev inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in a pivotal strawweight meeting between two ranked contenders.

Malachiev, who debuted with a sensational first-round submission over Jeremy Miado, hopes to climb up the rankings and maintain his momentum. On the flip side, ‘The Passion’ wants to bounce back into the winning column after dropping his crown to Brooks in his last outing at ONE 164 in December last year.

With both men eager to give it their all on fight night, Lito Adiwang senses that this match could eventually pan out to be a world title decider clash. Of course, the HIIT Studio representative will be in support of his former stablemate when the action gets underway next month.

In a post-ONE Friday Fights 34 interview with South China Morning Post Martial Arts after his win over Adrian Mattheis, the former Team Lakay affiliate shared his thoughts on this upcoming clash.

He said:

“Yeah, I really believe whoever wins that will get the title shot with Jared Brooks and, I’m still rooting for my buddy Joshua for this one.”

Watch the full interview below:

While he hopes to see Pacio covered in gold confetti with the 26 pounds of gold resting on his shoulder, ‘Thunder Kid’ looks to build off his crushing 23-second finish to move up the charts and maybe get himself a shot at the strawweight MMA crown in the near future.

Relive his epic win at ONE Friday Fights 34 on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App.