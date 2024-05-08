Midnight Roundup! Ryan Garcia slams UFC superstar Conor McGregor for now-deleted rant, WBC champ Jermall Charlo arrested for DUI, and more

Ryan Garcia recently lashed out at UFC megastar Conor McGregor for his recent social media rant about the boxer's failed PED test. The Irishman notably took shots at Sean O'Malley in his diatribe and called out both men for a fight in Ireland. Elsewhere, WBC champion Jermall Charlo was arrested in Texas on a DUI charge after crashing his fancy sports SUV in traffic.

Ryan Garcia slams Conor McGregor for his vitriolic PED test fail reaction on social media

Conor McGregor recently went off on Ryan Garcia for failing a drug test after his massive victory over Devin Haney last month. Garcia tested positive for ostarine but has maintained his innocence and speculated that contaminated supplements were to blame. He has since requested the agency to re-test his B sample.

After his PED test failure, Garcia found himself getting sounded out by McGregor, who viciously attacked the 25-year-old boxer on X for cheating. The Irishman also pointed out that Sean O'Malley was also among those with failed drug tests on their record. He then called both men out for a fight in Ireland.

Garcia recently fired back at McGregor for his now-deleted rant. 'KingRy' recently spoke to Bob Menery and brought up the Irishman's absence from the USADA testing pool during his time away from action. He said:

"What's [McGregor's] problem? Didn't he run away from drug tests? Didn't he, like, two and a half years was escaping drugs?...Like, this dude's a clown, he just got off his rocker. He fu**ing did a bunch of cocaine...F*** him, I will beat the fu** out of him. All of a sudden he woke up and chose violence, what's up?...I would beat the f*** out of Conor McGregor. I will rip his arms off complete by myself with just one hand."

Jermall Charlo in legal trouble after getting arrested on DUI charges in Texas

Former WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo was recently arrested by the police and charged with three misdemeanors in Texas for drunk driving, eluding police, and fleeing the scene of an accident.

Charlo reportedly crashed his red Lamborghini Urus on Monday evening and fled the scene following a verbal argument. The cops eventually tracked him down and pulled up behind him with the service vehicle's police lights flashing. Instead of acknowledging the authorities, Charlo drove for a mile before another police car forced him to pull over.

He was arrested and taken to Pearland jail, where he failed a standard sobriety test. Police determined Charlo had lost "normal use of his mental and physical faculties" and transported him to Brazoria County Jail.

The boxer was later released on a $9,500 bond. Per reports, his blood alcohol content was over 0.15, while the legal limit was 0.8. To make matters worse, Charlo was later stripped of the WBC middleweight title, which he hadn't defended since June 2021.

UFC welterweight Colby Covington denies receiving Ian Garry fight offer

UFC star Colby Covington recently addressed Ian Garry's callouts and claimed 'The Future' was lying about signing a contract to fight him. 'Chaos' stated that he never received an offer to fight Garry and accused the Irishman of targeting a beef with him for publicity.

During an interview on The Rush Podcast, the former interim welterweight champion discussed a potential fight against Garry. Refuting the claims made by the Irishman, he said:

"We all know that he’s a cu*k, but now we know he’s a liar. UFC, Hunter [Campbell], Dana [White], they haven’t talked to me about this fight. This fight has not been presented. He’s just lying, and he’s trying to get clickbait and people to talk about him."

Covington continued:

"I don’t know who I’m fighting. I gave him stipulations. I said, 'Hey, if you want to fight me and you’re serious about business,' show me you’re serious because when I show up, I want to make money because I’m trying to do good business."

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match postponed to avoid UFC 302 schedule clash

The much-awaited Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing rematch has reportedly been pushed back to July 6, 2024. While the fight was meant to go down on June 1, the date and time coincide with the UFC 302 pay-per-view event, which will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Additionally, it appears the fight will now be taking place at the Honda Center in Anaheim instead of the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. While the time and place may have changed, fans are still eagerly looking forward to the two combat sports icons going head-to-head in the squared circle.

Turki Alalshikh announces historic partnership extension deal between the UFC and Riyadh Season

General Entertainment Authority chairman of Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh, recently made a massive announcement regarding the deal between the UFC and Riyadh Season.

Taking to X, Alalshikh announced that the two giants of the combat sports world had signed a "strategic agreement" to extend their partnership. He wrote:

''A strategic agreement has been signed between Riyadh Season and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), including the sponsorship of the UFC event in Las Vegas, the UFC event in Riyadh, and Power Slap competitions''

