Mikey Musumeci says jiu-jitsu allows him to subdue bigger opponents: “I'm not a strong guy”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci admits he’s not the first guy that comes to mind in terms of strength and power.

However, beyond that lean frame and affable demeanor lies arguably the most technically sound savage in the mats that you’ll ever see.

‘Darth Rigatoni’, in an interview with ONE Championship, recently talked about how jiu-jitsu helped him achieve physical feats beyond the human imagination.

Among those is to physically subdue and overpower opponents who are way larger and stronger than him. BJJ, after all, is the greatest equalizer and Musumeci happens to be one of the very best in the world at it.

“I'm not a strong guy, but I try to have perfect form when I do jiu-jitsu. Whenever I'm doing something, like the precision of it, you could see the body mechanics of it,” he shared.

The 27-year-old savant will once again showcase the true beauty of “The Gentle Art” against an iconic grappler that needs no introduction.

At ONE Fight Night 15, Musumeci will look to submit MMA and BJJ legend Shinya Aoki in a 10-minute open-weight submission grappling match.

Despite giving up a lot of size against the former ONE featherweight MMA world champion, the American fan-favorite remains confident about his chances to beat ‘Tobikan Judan’ at his own game.

The Evolve MMA affiliate added:

“I think that I'm able to really show the art of jiu-jitsu when I compete and that's what I want to show in this match and I wanna show it against a bigger opponent, which is what jiu-jitsu stands for. Being able to defeat someone bigger than you.”

ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video will emanate from Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium on October 6. Prime Video members in North America can witness this entire spectacle live on US Primetime free of charge.