“Mikey, you’re done” - Jarred Brooks says MMA fight with flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci would be different

Jarred Brooks may have come up short against Mikey Musumeci in submission grappling, but ‘The Monkey God’ believes things would be much different if they fought in MMA.

This Friday, March 1, Brooks will put his ONE strawweight MMA world championship on the line when he meets the man he took the world title from in a long-awaited rematch, Joshua Pacio. The bout will emanate from Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar as part of a loaded ONE 166 card, which is scheduled to feature three massive world title fights.

The last time ONE fans saw Jarred Brooks in action, he attempted to add another belt to his collection, challenging ONE flyweight submission grappling champion Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13. ‘The Money God’ succumbed to an armbar with just two and a half minutes to go in the bout.

Ahead of his return at ONE 166, Brooks made it clear that if he and Musumeci ever fought in mixed martial arts, the result would be much different.

“I wish that I could have punched Mikey Musumeci too,” Brooks said. “Mixed martial arts is mixed martial arts, but I love the individual sports. I love going against Mikey Musumeci. If I could punch Mikey Musumeci, Mikey, you’re done. Just to let you know. Love you, buddy.”

Jarred Brooks faces a new and improved Joshua Pacio at ONE 166

Before ‘The Monkey God’ can think about a rematch with Mikey Musumeci, he’ll have to deal with a reinvigorated and very determined Joshua Pacio. After delivering a lackluster performance in his first meeting with Jarred Brooks at ONE 164, ‘The Passion’ has made some significant changes, the biggest being his gym — moving from longtime gym Team Lakay to Lions Nation MMA.

The change in scenery appears to have had a positive effect, as evidenced by Pacio’s impressive performance against Russian standout Mansur Malachiev in October.

Will Joshua Pacio redeem himself on martial arts’ biggest global stage, or will ‘The Monkey God’ reign supreme as the strawweight division’s top dog?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.