“More female athletes will be given motivation” - Joshua Pacio on why a Denice Zamboanga world title win will have a lasting impact

ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio believes a victory for Denice Zamboanga in her shceduled title fight next month will be a watershed moment for MMA in the Phillipines. 'The Menace' will try to become the first Filipina world champion when she vies for the ONE atomweight MMA world title against reigning queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE 167 on June 7 at Bangkok's Impact Arena.

It will be the headlining contest of the event that will air live and for free in U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

In an interview with Inquirer.net, Joshua Pacio spoke of about the significance of Zamboanga emerging as world champion at ONE 167, saying:

"This will be a statement that if men can do it, women can as well, as long as you put in the work and you have discipline and faith. I know that in her victory, more female athletes will be given motivation."

Zamboanga will be banking on his two-fight ascent as she attempts to make history and add his name to the list of Filipino ONE world champions.

Joshua Pacio out indefinitely because of knee injury

While he roots for Denice Zamboanga, Joshua Pacio will also be busy recovering from the ACL tear on his right knee that he recently incurred.

The Lions Nation MMA standout suffered the injury ahead of his last fight in March. He said he was already experiencing pain in his knee but decided to push through with his title rematch with former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

He went on to reclaim the championship belt after Brooks was disqualified for executing an illegal spike in the opening round of the contest that saw 'The Passion' hit the canvas head first.

Pacio stayed in the hospital overnight following the incident to further evaluate his condition, which was later diagnosed as a neck strain.

Weeks after the fight, as he was having his neck further evaluated, it was also found out that he had an ACL injury.

He is expected to undergo surgery anytime this month with recovery placed from eight months to a year, pushing a possible trilogy fight with Brooks further back.